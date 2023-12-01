Unlock Your Potential: Become a Travel Sales Consultant with loveholidays



Why loveholidays?

At loveholidays, we’re on a mission to open the world to everyone, giving our customers’ unlimited choice, unmatched ease and unmissable value for their next getaway. Our team is the driving force behind our role as our customers’ personal holiday expert – the smart way to get away.

About Us

loveholidays is the fastest growing online travel agent in the Uk & Ireland and voted the leading Online Travel Agent In Ireland in 2022 & 2023 at the World Travel Awards. We offer a brilliant mix of products across short-haul beach, city breaks and long-haul destinations, giving you the opportunity to offer something to everyone.

The demand loveholidays is experiencing for short & long-haul holidays exceeds that of 2019 levels and our existing consultants are creating more enquiries into holidays than ever!

About the Role

Our Sales function is a 7 day operation, currently 09:00-20:30 daily with shifts split 09:00-17:30 / 12:00-20:30 / 09:00-20:30. This is a home based role that can be done from anywhere across Ireland. Candidates willing to work weekends will be gratefully received.

The role of the Travel Sales Consultant at loveholidays involves dealing with qualified, warm, inbound leads. You will use your experience, knowledge and passion of the travel industry to provide an amazing experience for our customers.

We want you to bring your selling skills and experience to our already successful sales team. We offer excellent earning opportunities and a flexible working environment to suit you. Maybe you have been out of the game for a bit and want to get back into the industry or you are looking to make more money from our excellent leads, either way we want to talk to you!

This role is a self-employed, commission-only basis. As such we cannot accept applications from non-Irish residents.

Your day-to-day:

Dealing with inbound, warm, qualified lead, generated for you by our marketing campaigns, to convert into sales – no cold calling

Delivering a world class customer experience for all loveholiday customers

Your knowledge and experience of a variety of holiday destinations enables you to advise potential customers with credibility and authenticity

Working to hitting and exceeding sales targets – what you put in is what you will get back

Representing Loveholidays, being the brand ambassador and a trusted and credible source of knowledge to our customers

Realistic OTE of €45k+ (uncapped) p/year for a full-time consultant with our highest performers earning in excess of €80k p/year

About You

2 years+ B2C travel sales experience – selling to customers in Ireland (Must Have)

Passionate about the travel industry – it’s been an unprecedented and difficult time for travel and we need your passion to shine through in helping deliver a world class customer experience to our customers

Confident in your ability to convert leads into sales and working towards sales targets

A real people person – you love talking to people of all demographics, helping them to find their perfect holiday destination

Excellent communication skills you love building the rapport, helping solve customer queries, the buzz of the sale and of course making money!

Self-driven, motivated and enthusiastic – think of this role as running your own business within the business

Comfortable working on a self-employed, commission-only basis and recognise the need for flexibility; including evenings and weekends to meet customer demand – we go where the customers are!

We look forward to your application!

The interview journey:

TA Partner – Screening (30 minutes)

Hiring Manager Interview (1 hour)

Team: Sales

Location: Ireland

Remote Status: Fully Remote

Apply Here: https://careers.loveholidays.com/jobs/3358066-travel-sales-consultant