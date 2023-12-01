SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsBanyan Tree Dubai Opens on Bluewaters Dubai
Travel News

Banyan Tree Dubai Opens on Bluewaters Dubai

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Banyan Tree, a leading global hospitality brand, is excited to announce the opening of its first property in Dubai on December 2, 2023. Located on Bluewaters Dubai, Banyan Tree Dubai offers a mix of dining and recreational facilities in a modern and streamlined concept, seamlessly blending with the vibrant Dubai Marina backdrop. The property features a 500-metre private beach with views of the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai observation wheel, and three swimming pools.

Peter Hechler, Senior VP of Banyan Tree Group, expressed delight in the Dubai debut, anticipating a diverse appeal for leisure, business, and wedding travellers. The 178 rooms, ranging from 54 to 315 sqm, showcase soft minimalism and local touches. The resort also includes a four-bedroom villa and Banyan Tree Residences Dubai offering fully furnished private apartments.

Additionally, Banyan Tree Dubai presents a culinary journey with seven distinct dining experiences. Alizee, a relaxed poolside eatery, offers a French Mediterranean concept, while Demon Duck by celebrity Chef Alvin Leung delivers a playful twist on Chinese cuisine. TakaHisa treats guests to a rich array of Japanese classics. Havana Social Club entices with sultry cocktails and live music, Japanese Tea Lounge Tocha offers rare teas, and The Shack, nestled in dream-like gardenscapes, serves Mediterranean tapas.

Seven dining experiences, meeting spaces, and a 750 sqm ballroom cater to various needs, while leisure options include three pools, a fitness centre spa, and Banyan Tree Gallery. Conveniently connected to mainland attractions, the resort is part of a strategic partnership between Accor and Banyan Tree Group, operated by Banyan Tree and Ennismore. For reservations and more information, visit www.banyantree.com/united-arab-emirates/dubai.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Heavy Snowfall Creates Early Resort Openings Across Europe
Next article
Operator Assures Agents that Travel to Cuba, Including Routes from Dublin, “Remains Easy,” Despite the Cancellation of Direct Flights from the UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,559 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie