Banyan Tree Dubai Opens on Bluewaters Dubai

Banyan Tree, a leading global hospitality brand, is excited to announce the opening of its first property in Dubai on December 2, 2023. Located on Bluewaters Dubai, Banyan Tree Dubai offers a mix of dining and recreational facilities in a modern and streamlined concept, seamlessly blending with the vibrant Dubai Marina backdrop. The property features a 500-metre private beach with views of the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai observation wheel, and three swimming pools.

Peter Hechler, Senior VP of Banyan Tree Group, expressed delight in the Dubai debut, anticipating a diverse appeal for leisure, business, and wedding travellers. The 178 rooms, ranging from 54 to 315 sqm, showcase soft minimalism and local touches. The resort also includes a four-bedroom villa and Banyan Tree Residences Dubai offering fully furnished private apartments.

Additionally, Banyan Tree Dubai presents a culinary journey with seven distinct dining experiences. Alizee, a relaxed poolside eatery, offers a French Mediterranean concept, while Demon Duck by celebrity Chef Alvin Leung delivers a playful twist on Chinese cuisine. TakaHisa treats guests to a rich array of Japanese classics. Havana Social Club entices with sultry cocktails and live music, Japanese Tea Lounge Tocha offers rare teas, and The Shack, nestled in dream-like gardenscapes, serves Mediterranean tapas.

Seven dining experiences, meeting spaces, and a 750 sqm ballroom cater to various needs, while leisure options include three pools, a fitness centre spa, and Banyan Tree Gallery. Conveniently connected to mainland attractions, the resort is part of a strategic partnership between Accor and Banyan Tree Group, operated by Banyan Tree and Ennismore. For reservations and more information, visit www.banyantree.com/united-arab-emirates/dubai.