SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsGood News for Passengers as BA Pilots Agree Not to Strike Until...
Travel News

Good News for Passengers as BA Pilots Agree Not to Strike Until at Least 2027

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

British Airways has removed the potential for short-term passenger delays and disruption from strikes by tentatively agreeing a new pay deal for its pilots.

The agreement also removes the option of any strike action by its British Airline Pilots’ Association members for another 4 years up to 2027.

The union will put the new tentative agreement on pay to its members for a vote. The new agreement follows on from BA last year reversing pay cuts it made during the Covid crisis and changing its mind on a decision to let go and rehire pilots.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Azerbaijan Widens Accessibility with New Baku-Geneva Route

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie