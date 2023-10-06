Good News for Passengers as BA Pilots Agree Not to Strike Until at Least 2027

British Airways has removed the potential for short-term passenger delays and disruption from strikes by tentatively agreeing a new pay deal for its pilots.

The agreement also removes the option of any strike action by its British Airline Pilots’ Association members for another 4 years up to 2027.

The union will put the new tentative agreement on pay to its members for a vote. The new agreement follows on from BA last year reversing pay cuts it made during the Covid crisis and changing its mind on a decision to let go and rehire pilots.