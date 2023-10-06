Aer Lingus to Improve Customer Retail Systems with Datalex Deal

Irish airline-focused travel technology company Datalex has announced a new partnership with Aer Lingus.

The new digital transformation platform will give Aer Lingus access to Datalex’s entire new product suite, which will accelerate the airline’s digital retail strategy and drive a more connected customer experience.

Datalex’s software will support and enhance Aer Lingus’s customer-focused brand with a digitally enabled value proposition. The renewal is a landmark agreement as it includes a future-proofed digital transformation programme that aligns with Aer Lingus’s broader digital objectives. The contract also stipulates that value will be derived for both companies from a combination of transaction and licence models that reflect the value Datalex brings to Aer Lingus.

Datalex will provide Aer Lingus with access to the latest Datalex cloud-based, platform products and capabilities. Other product enhancements include improvements of self-service options via www.aerlingus.com and the airline’s mobile apps. All of these enhancements will ensure continued scalability and reliability, and continuous focus of removal of legacy technology in favour of a future-proofed solution. This will also form the basis for the future towards an Offers & Orders transition pathway, reducing legacy technology reliance, whilst prioritising new scalable products, to achieve a fully connected customer experience.

Dave O’Donovan, Chief Digital and Information Officer & Head of Business Transformation at Aer Lingus said: “Datalex continues to be an essential cog in the Aer Lingus digital transformation machine. The scalable product suite that Datalex provides will help enable Aer Lingus to continue to improve and refine our end to end digital customer experience. This is an essential part of our goal to ensure our customers can easily and quickly self-service on the channel of their choice.”

Datalex CEO Sean Corkery said: “This is a milestone in our partnership with Aer Lingus as we provide an extensive digital transformation plan to future-proof one of our longest-standing airline customers for the long haul. With a transaction model now implemented, both companies will now be fully aligned in achieving growth through digital and we will both benefit from this growth. We look forward to being an essential part of this digital transformation project.”