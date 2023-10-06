SEARCH
Azerbaijan Widens Accessibility with New Baku-Geneva Route

By Geoff Percival
Azerbaijan has taken a huge leap in opening up its tourist market to the rest of Europe through Azerbaijan Airlines commencing its first direct flight between the country’s capital Baku and Geneva, in Switzerland.

The airline aims to provide passengers with a hassle-free travel experience and enhance connectivity between the two capitals.

The new route officially launched at the end of September and operates twice a week – with the 5-hour flights running on Wednesday and Saturday.

Azerbaijan offers a broad spectrum of attractions, including the UNESCO-listed Old City of Baku, the Caucasus Mountains, the Caspian Sea, and the traces of the ancient Silk Road. The needs of today’s travellers are met by the availability of a wide range of modern amenities, such as world-class hotels, restaurants, and shopping centres.

Sustainable tourism is a cornerstone of Azerbaijan Tourism Board’s (ATB) strategy, aligning with the preferences of modern travellers while safeguarding Azerbaijan’s resources. An excellent example is Slow Food Travel (SFT), a sustainable tourism initiative in Azerbaijan, developed through an EU-funded partnership between ATB and Slow Food International.

At the moment, citizens of more than 100 countries can travel to Azerbaijan.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
