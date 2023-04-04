The inaugural Aer Lingus Regional flight to the popular UK holiday destination, Newquay Cornwall, departed from George Best Belfast City Airport yesterday. The airport is the only one in Northern Ireland that offers a non-stop route to Newquay Cornwall Airport, with flights scheduled every Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday during the spring and summer seasons.

Duty Manager at Belfast City Airport, Louise McGranaghan, said:

“It is fantastic to see the commencement of flights to Newquay take-off from Belfast City Airport with our airline partner, Emerald Airlines, exclusive operator of the Aer Lingus Regional service.”

“Newquay has always been a popular destination for travellers from Northern Ireland and we are pleased to offer passengers a convenient, direct connection to Cornwall and the South of England.”

“In recent years, there has been a rise in popularity of those wanting to enjoy the sun closer to home, and as the days get brighter and summer approaches, we expect to see plenty of sun-seeking passengers making use of this route for their next beach getaway.”

Emerald Airlines is operating the new route, expanding on Aer Lingus Regional’s existing range of flights from Belfast City Airport, which includes routes to Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, and Southampton. The airline has ambitious plans to further expand its network from Belfast, with upcoming flights to Isle of Man, Jersey, and Newcastle scheduled to begin in the near future.

Commenting on the announcement, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said:

“We are delighted to be further strengthening our service offering from Belfast City Airport. Newquay Cornwall is a great new addition to our Belfast schedule, commencing just in time for summer. Known as the surf capital of England, visitors will be spoilt for choice when it comes to outdoor activities — making it the perfect sun destination from Belfast this summer!”

Passengers can book flights to Newquay now at www.aerlingus.com.