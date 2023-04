Costa Brava and Girona Pyrenees are coming together on Thursday 13th April at 6pm for an evening of networking at Medley on Fleet Street.

Agents will have the chance to network with some of the top suppliers from the two regions and will be treated to a cocktail dinner by some of the top chefs from Costa Brava, not to mention some local wines.

This event has some last-minute availability, so interested agents are asked to contact Jens Bachmann on [email protected] to confirm their place.