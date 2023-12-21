First Zootopia-Themed Land Opens In Shanghai Disneyland

The Shanghai Disney Resort achieved a major milestone as the world’s first Zootopia-themed land officially opened at Shanghai Disneyland. The company welcomed its first guests after an evening-long grand opening celebration.

The inauguration event featured iconic characters from the film, including Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, encouraging visitors to “try everything.” The Zootopia area, Shanghai Disneyland’s eighth themed land, blends the fictional world with local cultural references, embodying the park’s motto of being “Authentically Disney, Distinctly Chinese.”

This expansion is inspired by the success of “Zootopia” as China’s highest-grossing foreign animated film. The new Zootopia land incorporates state-of-the-art technology, including a cutting-edge ride named ‘Zootopia: Hot Pursuit.’ Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said “Our popular Zootopia film continues to delight fans across the globe, especially in China, and we’re excited to give guests at Shanghai Disney Resort the chance to interact with the stories and characters they love in innovative new ways when they visit this spectacular new land.”