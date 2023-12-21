Virgin Atlantic Adds More Winter-Sun to it’s 2024 Schedule

Virgin Atlantic is set to enhance its winter-sun offerings for 2024-25, as it increases frequency to key destinations. The newly launched seasonal routes to Dubai and the Maldives will transition to daily services for the upcoming winter season.

Barbados, a flagship in Virgin Atlantic’s Caribbean portfolio, will experience a record number of flights in 2024. London Heathrow will operate double daily services to Barbados, complementing the four times a week schedule from Manchester Airport. These additional frequencies will be available for booking starting this Saturday. The expanded services to Barbados commence on October 27, 2024, with daily flights to Dubai resuming on October 26 and daily Maldives flights on October 27.

Virgin Atlantic’s Chief Commercial Officer, Juha Jarvinen, said “Our recent route launches to Dubai and the Maldives have already proved exceptionally popular and we’re pleased to offer more opportunities for our customers to reach these luxurious destinations in 2024 and 2025.”

The airline is further solidifying its Caribbean presence with direct services to various islands from London Heathrow. In addition to the Caribbean expansion, Virgin Atlantic recently announced increased flights to New York JFK and Boston in its growing US network.