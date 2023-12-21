Lufthansa to Suspend Two UK Routes in Coming Year

SEARCH
Lufthansa has confirmed the suspension of its services between Frankfurt and Liverpool, as well as Bristol, in the coming year, citing a shortage of available aircraft.

The Liverpool John Lennon Airport-Frankfurt route, launched last year, will be halted from February 2, 2024, while Bristol-Frankfurt flights will cease on February 3. Lufthansa attributed the reduction in available aircraft to the necessity of conducting maintenance work on some of its fleet.

A spokesperson from Lufthansa said, “Due to unscheduled maintenance work on Pratt & Whitney engines in the Lufthansa Airbus A320neo fleet, Lufthansa Airlines will have significantly fewer aircraft available next year than originally planned. The company has therefore decided to suspend some routes from February 2024 that have not shown a positive economic development in recent months. The routes to the UK which are affected are Frankfurt-Bristol and Frankfurt-Liverpool. Lufthansa regrets this decision.”

A spokesperson for Liverpool John Lennon Airport said, “We are naturally very disappointed to hear of Lufthansa’s decision to suspend their Frankfurt service from Liverpool, particularly since the route was performing well and steadily growing in line with forecasts and we will continue to work with Lufthansa to secure the return of this important link at the earliest opportunity, once their availability of aircraft issues have been resolved.”

