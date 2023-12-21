UK Expecting Return to Pre-Covid Visitor Numbers by 2025

The UK is expecting continued – albeit at a slightly slower rate – growth in inbound tourism next year ahead of visitor numbers returning to pre-Covid levels in 2025.

VisitBritain expects 39.5 million people to travel to the UK during 2024. That would be up on the 37.8 million tipped for 2023 as a whole. While not the surge seen between 2022 and 2023 – when there was an increase of nearly 7 million people – next year’s forecast still brings the UK closer to pre-pandemic visitor numbers; and it expects to reach that in 2025.

VisitBritain CEO, Patricia Yates said: “International visitors spend tens of billions of pounds in the UK with the money generated supporting local economies and jobs, so it has been great to see the growth in spending as well as the overall growth forecast for next year. We want more destinations across Britain to feel tourism’s economic benefits. Our global GREAT Britain campaigns are showcasing our vibrant cities, contemporary culture and beautiful coast and countryside, inspiring visitors to discover more of Britain.”