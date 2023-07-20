Emirates to Introduce Meal Pre-Ordering Service

Emirates is introducing a meal pre-ordering service – allowing for passengers to select a hot meal up to 2 weeks before their flight.

Emirates said the innovation allows for every passenger to ensure they get their preferred choice all the time and cuts down on food wastage.

The initiative will be initially rolled out from July 25 onwards in Business Class, on all flights between Dubai and London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and London Stansted.

Up to 14 days before a flight, passengers will be able to browse the onboard menu on Emirates.com or on the Emirates app and choose from a selection of regionally inspired dishes with locally sourced ingredients. Passengers can also pre-order special meals if required.

On the aircraft, cabin crew will use a custom-built application on a device to view the meal selection and serve the passenger their choice of hot dish. Emirates plans to expand the meal preorder initiative to more routes and classes in the near future and is closely monitoring customer feedback from the initial roll out phase.