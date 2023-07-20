Royal Caribbean Launches New Selling Tool for Agents

Royal Caribbean International has announced a new tool designed to make selling the ultimate family holiday even easier – for both experienced and new agents.

Dubbed ‘My Royal Genie’, the innovative system enables trade partners to create custom digital brochures for their customers with inspirational videos and tailored content.

Available exclusively through the brand’s leading rewards and learning platform – Club Royal – partners need, simply, to answer a few questions on behalf of their client and the tool will deliver an interactive personalised brochure, which can be sent directly to their customer; either via email or WhatsApp.

The aim of the unique tool is to help agents bring to life the incredible experiences that a Royal Caribbean cruise offers in an engaging way that can be shared with the whole family. Inside, potential travellers will find inspiration on how to make the most of their precious annual leave, both on board and in ports of call.

Stuart Byron, director of sales for UK, Ireland and Spain, Royal Caribbean International, said: “We are always looking for new and innovative ways we can support our trade partners and this new tool is the latest instalment in this mission. The tool makes it easier than ever for our partners to showcase the right holiday choice, based on their customer’s requirements, at just the click of a button.”

The interactive brochure comes with an easy-to-use dashboard, enabling travel partners to track engagement and streamline their sales strategy accordingly.

The cruise line encourages trade partners who are keen to discover more to visit myclubroyal.co.uk and sign up to one of five dedicated training sessions held across the 24th and 25th July.