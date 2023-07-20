Mouthwatering NYC Restaurant Week Begins

New York City Tourism + Conventions announces the start of NYC Restaurant Week for Summer 2023. More Than 500 Restaurants Across All Five Boroughs Join to Offer Four Weeks of Dining Deals from 24 July to August 2023

Preregistered Mastercard® Cardholders Receive a $10 Statement Credit on Meals of $45 or More at Participating Restaurants

New York City Tourism + Conventions, the City’s official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, announced NYC Restaurant Week, sponsored by Mastercard, will run from Monday, July 24, to Sunday, August 20, with restaurants offering two-course lunches for $30, $45 or $60, and three-course dinners for $30, $45 or $60 (gratuity not included). The biannual program offers diners a chance to enjoy over 500 of New York City’s restaurants serving dozens of cuisines in 70 neighbourhoods at affordable pricing to ensure participation from various eateries across all five boroughs. Reservations can be made at nyctourism.com/restaurantweek.

“We’re proud to bring NYC Restaurant Week back for its 31st year, offering locals and visitors the opportunity to experience nearly 500 world-class restaurants and dozens of cuisines across the five boroughs,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. “NYC Restaurant Week is a tremendous value as well as a wonderful celebration of dining. We encourage diners to reserve now to experience the renowned culinary scene that makes New York City the culinary capital of the world.”

Mastercard cardholders can preregister here to receive an exclusive $10 statement credit on each transaction of $45 or more while dining on-site (for up to 3 transactions, totalling a $30 rebate). Mastercard cardholders will also receive a $10 statement credit when booking a $20+ roundtrip ticket to NYC via NJ TRANSIT for an NYC Restaurant Week meal (also for up to 3 transactions, totalling a $30 rebate). Mastercard cardholders can find all available experiences, and others, on Priceless.com.

“We’re thrilled to help residents and visitors of New York City fulfil their passions for culinary experiences through NYC Summer Restaurant Week,” said Rustom Dastoor, Executive Vice President of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard. “With added rewards when booking transportation or enjoying a meal through the program, Mastercard cardholders can discover small and independent restaurants through Priceless.com and enjoy some of the most unique culinary experiences the five boroughs have to offer throughout the weeks and in the future.”

Diners can browse participating restaurants by filters including “cuisine,” “borough,” “neighborhood,” “accessibility, “meal type,” “weeks participating,” “$10 Mastercard rebate,” and “has menu.”

“I’m elated about the return of summer NYC Restaurant Week and for Sylvia’s to continue to be a part of such a cherished and storied tradition, serving New Yorkers and visitors alike classic and authentic soul food right in the heart of Harlem,” said Tren’ness Woods-Black, co-chair of the New York City Tourism + Conventions Culinary Committee.

“NYC Restaurant Week has been a special tradition in New York City every summer since 1992, offering people a chance to experience new restaurants and cuisines at an affordable price. We are excited for the return and to welcome New Yorkers and visitors back this summer to experience a dining scene that is more exciting and vibrant than ever,” said chef and restaurateur David Burke, co-chair of the New York City Tourism + Conventions Culinary Committee.

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has partnered with New York City Tourism + Conventions as a sponsor of NYC Restaurant Week to offset participation fees for businesses across the boroughs.

A full list of participating restaurants will be available at nyctourism.com/restaurantweek on July 6, where you will also find the program’s full terms and conditions.

