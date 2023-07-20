Tourism Ireland Tapping World Cup Fever in Sydney

Tourism Ireland is on the ground in Sydney – taking every opportunity to capitalise on the Republic of Ireland’s participation in the Women’s World Cup – to showcase the island of Ireland as a tourism destination.

Tourism Ireland is targeting football fans converging on Sydney for the opening match – with Irish dancers performing against the backdrop of a video showcasing Ireland in the official fan zone in Darling Harbour.

Activity also includes outdoor advertising – on mobile scooters operating in and around the stadium, which will be seen by match-goers en route to the game, as well as around various pre-match venues.

‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ ads will also run on digital outdoor panels, targeting people in various fan zone areas around Sydney. And Tourism Ireland invited key travel professionals and journalists to attend a pre-match ‘Team Ireland’ event at The Calyx in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney – organised in conjunction with the Irish Consulate in Sydney and other agencies.

Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Australia & New Zealand, said: “The Women’s World Cup is a key moment in Australian sporting culture, so we’re delighted to unveil our programme of activity to capitalise on this important opportunity for tourism to the island of Ireland.

“Sport-related tourism has emerged as a very significant element in world tourism in recent years, with a multi-million-euro market and a huge potential for countries who position themselves correctly. High profile sporting events, such as the Women’s World Cup, provide Tourism Ireland with an excellent opportunity to highlight the island of Ireland as a wonderful holiday destination, as well as a top location for sporting events.”

In 2019, Ireland welcomed 252,000 visitors from Australia and New Zealand to the island of Ireland, whose visits delivered €245m for the economy. Australian and New Zealand visitors stay longer than visitors from almost any other market.