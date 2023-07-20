MSC Unveils New ‘MSC Poesia’ 11-Night Autumn European Itinerary

MSC Cruises has unveiled a new 11-night itinerary for its MSC Poesia ship, taking in a number of southern Europe’s most sought-after destinations, this Autumn.

The cruise features 2 ports of call in Turkey – including an extended stay in Istanbul – 3 ports of call in Italy, and a stop in Piraeus, allowing for a visit to nearby Athens.

From September to November 2023 MSC Poesia is offering this unique 11-night itinerary offering guests the opportunity to fully immersive themselves in each destination’s fascinating historical sites, remarkable architecture, savoury culinary delights and striking landscapes while taking advantage of the pleasant autumn climate, perfect for sightseeing and outdoor activities.

Stopovers include Istanbul, Kusadasi, Genoa, Rome, Palermo and Athens.