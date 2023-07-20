SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsMSC Unveils New 'MSC Poesia' 11-Night Autumn European Itinerary
Travel News

MSC Unveils New ‘MSC Poesia’ 11-Night Autumn European Itinerary

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival

MSC Cruises has unveiled a new 11-night itinerary for its MSC Poesia ship, taking in a number of southern Europe’s most sought-after destinations, this Autumn.

The cruise features 2 ports of call in Turkey – including an extended stay in Istanbul – 3 ports of call in Italy, and a stop in Piraeus, allowing for a visit to nearby Athens.

From September to November 2023 MSC Poesia is offering this unique 11-night itinerary offering guests the opportunity to fully immersive themselves in each destination’s fascinating historical sites, remarkable architecture, savoury culinary delights and striking landscapes while taking advantage of the pleasant autumn climate, perfect for sightseeing and outdoor activities. 

Stopovers include Istanbul, Kusadasi, Genoa, Rome, Palermo and Athens.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Hyatt Regency Lisbon Hits New Heights with Luxury ICON Bar & Rooftop
Next article
Emirates to Introduce Meal Pre-Ordering Service

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie