Hyatt Regency Lisbon Hits New Heights with Luxury ICON Bar & Rooftop

Lisbon’s most celebrated new 5-Star hotel, the Hyatt Regency Lisbon, is set to reach new heights this week with the launch of its latest luxury offering, the ICON Bar & Rooftop.

Officially opening today, the much-anticipated ICON Bar & Rooftop has breathtaking panoramic views of the River Tagus.

General Manager, Javier Soler said: “We’re excited to open Hyatt Regency Lisbon’s latest high-class rooftop offering in this prime location, and we look forward to welcoming guests to ICON, where they can discover the perfect blend of elegance, exceptional service and an ambience that captivates with spectacular panoramic views.”

ICON is the latest luxury addition to the hotel’s other celebrated restaurants and bars which include the all-day-dining, grand-café style VISEVERSA restaurant and bar, offering fresh, local produce and an abundance of dining options and drinks amongst an elegant and spacious setting. As well as ZEST, a bright, relaxing place for delicious healthy meals made with fresh local ingredients, an idyllic place to gather for a casual lunch or snack.

Hyatt Regency Lisbon is also soon to welcome a new restaurant which will offer direct access to ICON Bar & Rooftop, set to open to the public this Autumn.

ICON Bar & Rooftop will open every evening from 6.30pm until 1.30am, with a Resident DJ on Friday and Saturday nights, where guests can experience extraordinary moments, from unforgettable sunsets, to the most awe inspiring of starlit nights in the newest hotspot in town.

Conveniently located in the pretty district of Belém along the banks of the breathtaking Tagus River, Hyatt Regency Lisbon seamlessly connects its savvy travellers to the must-see cultural, gastronomic, and historic delights that the city has to offer. The Lisbon Congress Center is also close by, and with unique beaches, train stations and the city’s airport all easily accessible by public transport, guests can be assured that their stay at Hyatt Regency Lisbon will be stress-free and successful, whether travelling for business or leisure.