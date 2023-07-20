Business Class Luxury Part of Finnair’s Amsterdam Anniversary

Finnair is celebrating 75 years of flying from Helsinki to Amsterdam, and luxurious Business Class travel is part of the celebration.

Having launched flights on 20 July 1948, customers have been able to travel directly between Amsterdam Schiphol and Finland for three quarters of a century.

Finnair’s inaugural flight between Amsterdam and Helsinki was operated by one of the carrier’s Douglas DC-3 aircraft – one of the most famous and popular aircraft types in aviation history.

The route originally operated twice per week, but has since increased to twice daily, due to the increased demand for flights between the Netherlands and Finland.

To celebrate the milestone, Finnair have scheduled their special-liveried centenary aircraft on certain flights to Amsterdam this week.

Yesterday, Finnair’s Moomin liveried A350, OH-LWO, visited Schiphol as AY1301 and AY1302, while today, OH-LWR, adorned with the ‘Bringing us together since 1923’ logo, will visit the city.

Today, customers can enjoy 14 flights per week between the two cities, with five weekly flights operated by Finnair’s long-haul aircraft, offering customers lie-flat seats in Business Class.

Finnair’s services between Amsterdam and Helsinki have been specifically timed to allow easy connections from the airline’s global destinations, including in Asia, the Middle East and North America.

Customers looking to take flight between the two cities can enjoy return fares with Finnair from €170 in Economy Class and from €597 in Business Class, including all taxes and charges.