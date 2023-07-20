Air Canada Upgrades Food and Entertainment Inflight Services

Air Canada has expanded and refreshed its in-flight products and service offerings – adding more options to its food and beverage and entertainment services.

The upgrades include expanded in-flight food and beverage offerings to suit a variety of needs and tastes, more family-friendly options in the airline’s award-winning in-flight entertainment library, as well as additional advances to the Air Canada App.

“At Air Canada, we know that a comfortable and enjoyable onboard experience is an important part of our customers’ travel journey,” said Jacqueline Harkness, Managing Director, Products and Services at Air Canada. “We’re pleased to offer more food and beverage options across a variety of tastes and preferences including products not available today on any Canadian airline, as we continue improving Air Canada’s overall onboard experience.”

More Menu Items to Suit Diverse Needs and Tastes

Addition of Earth’s Own oat milk, a Canadian non-dairy milk alternative—a first for a Canadian airline.

New popular beverage choices including:

Blue Moon Belgian White and Hop Valley IPA craft beers, as well as Vizzy Strawberry Orange Mimosa Hard Seltzer.

Rosé from Provence, France and Aperol Spritz (Air Canada Signature Class on international flights).

Butter chicken with rice pilaf and cauliflower peas masala are some of the new menu options available for Premium Economy and Economy customers, on select flights.

More Family Fun with New Mattel Content

Last month, Skytrax named Air Canada the Most Family Friendly Airline for 2023. Now, it will be the only Canadian airline to offer some of the most popular kids’ shorts for in-flight entertainment through an extensive partnership with Mattel. The entire suite of shows and movies adds dozens of hours of additional kids’ content to Air Canada’s award-winning in-flight entertainment, with even more new content partners coming soon.

“Air Canada is proud to be the only Canadian airline offering exclusive Mattel favourites like Hot Wheels in the City, Thomas and Friends: Learning with Thomas, as well as episodes of Barbie’s vlog—which comes hot on the heels of the most anticipated movie release of the summer,” said John Moody, Managing Director of Product Design at Air Canada. “At the height of family vacation season, parents and kids can enjoy their flight with an unparalleled range of inflight entertainment options including some of the most popular and well-loved kids’ shows.”

More Convenience and More Features for Air Canada App

The latest upgrades to the Air Canada App, available for free through the Apple App Store or Google Play, allow for quick and easy access to important travel information throughout the journey including:

Mobile boarding passes that are easier to use at security and during boarding with seamless updates

Passport details of Aeroplan members linked to their profile, streamlining international check-in

Easier airport navigation with integrated maps of key Air Canada and Star Alliance airports

Ability for Air Canada Signature Class and Premium Economy customers to pre-order in-flight meals on select international flights departing Canada

“Our customers want information and digital tools that meet their real-time needs when navigating busy airports. Our focus is on delivering contextual travel information directly to our customers’ devices via our award-winning Air Canada App, with even more improvements to come,” said Derek Whitworth, Managing Director, Customer Digital Technology at Air Canada.