Marriott International to Improve Offering to SME Corporate Guests

Marriott International is planning to improve its offerings to corporate customers from SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises).

Speaking on a webinar hosted by Business Travel News Europe (BTN Europe), Marriott International’s senior vice president of global sales said plans are well underway for a better programme to serve the small business community in Europe.

Tammy Routh said the company is eager “to get this launched”, BTN Europe reported, without adding much detail.

Ms Routh did add, however, that the new SME-focused programme would make Marriott International “very easy to do business with” from a small business client point of view.