Business Travel News

Marriott International to Improve Offering to SME Corporate Guests

By Geoff Percival

Marriott International is planning to improve its offerings to corporate customers from SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises).

Speaking on a webinar hosted by Business Travel News Europe (BTN Europe), Marriott International’s senior vice president of global sales said plans are well underway for a better programme to serve the small business community in Europe.

Tammy Routh said the company is eager “to get this launched”, BTN Europe reported, without adding much detail.

Ms Routh did add, however, that the new SME-focused programme would make Marriott International “very easy to do business with” from a small business client point of view.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Must Read

