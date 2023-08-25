Emirates Summer Soiree in Dublin

Emirates hosted their Summer Soiree in Baraza Cocktail Bar & Restaurant, an event “to thank all of you, the trade” explained Anita Thomas, Country Manager for Ireland.

Anita was appointed to her new role this summer. She is no stranger to the trade having worked for the airline in Ireland since 2012. She explained: “Ireland is performing better than our previous peak year, 2019 and this evening is very much a celebration of Ireland’s success with thanks to the trade and the local team who played a pivotal part in the success”

2023 is Emirates’ busiest year in Emirates history. Anita expanded that “at the end of the summer we are coming up to 90% of the capacity we had in 2019 [and] our demand and passenger numbers have surpassed that, so our numbers are actually more with less aircraft and less seats”.

She praised and thanked the Irish travel trade and the “fabulous Emirates team here as well” which was met with thunderous applause and cheers.

The Emirates Team in Ireland Supporting the Irish Travel Trade

Anita used the opportunity to introduce the Emirates team members who support her and the trade here in Ireland.

Lisa Rabbite (Account Manager)

Filippo Rocchi (Account Manager)

Sarah-Jane Walshe (Sales Support)

Lotfi Temini (Sales Support)

Olwyn McGlynn (Sales Support)

Erica Mansfield (Sales Support) has rejoined the team

Jennied Guzmán (Pricing Executive/e-Commerce Champion) has been promoted to a new role in Dubai Head Office which she will take up in September.

Anita shared “We are all here to support you every which way we can. We know sometimes it gets difficult. We are very creative people and we do help out where we can… We really appreciate and we wouldn’t be here without your business” – She toasted the audience which was met with rapturous applause as everyone acknowledged the highly regarded Emirates team and their efforts to look after & support the trade over the years.

Congratulations

Kevin Gallagher (Trailfinders) won the top prize of business class return tickets for 2 to Dubai plus a 2-night stay in a Superior King Room at the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Other prizes included a Family Pass to Emerald Park and tickets to a football match (Ireland vs. Netherlands).

For More on Emirates

Emirates has posted one of its busiest summers ever, carrying more than 14 million passengers with average seat load factors exceeding 80% across its global network between June and August. Interestingly, over 35% of visitors to Dubai travelling on Emirates were families, staying an average of over two weeks to experience the city’s incredible sites and attractions. For more news on Emirates, check out: