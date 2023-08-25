Angela Walsh Elected ITAA President

Angela Walsh has been elected President of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA).

Ms Walsh is the CEO and founder of FROSCH Ireland and was elected at the ITAA’s AGM in the Morrison Hotel, Dublin, yesterday afternoon.

She succeeds Click&Go co-founder and CEO, Paul Hackett, as ITAA President.

Ms Walsh is one of Ireland’s leading corporate travel experts and a long-time activist within the ITAA. She has been a Board member since 2013. A native of Cork, she will be the second woman to hold the office of ITAA President since 1970.

Speaking at the AGM, Angela Walsh, incoming President said: “I am honoured to be elected as the President of the ITAA. In taking up this position I believe that I can continue to grow the ITAA membership and continue developing the supports to our existing members enhancing the credibility and reputation of the Irish travel industry.”

She continued: “The continued success of our industry has been down to travel agents’ collective ability to evolve and meet the changing market place, be it changes in technology, empowering our people or working within a sustainable environment. The coming year offers big opportunities for the travel trade to evolve further.”

At the AGM Emma McHugh of Atlantic Travel, Letterkenny, Donegal was elected Treasurer. Ms McHugh has been a Board member of the ITAA since 2020.

Other appointments to the ITAA board were: Paul Hackett, Click&Go; Martin Skelly, Navan Travel; Alan Lynch, Travel Escapes; Sara Zimmerman, Travel Department; Jeff Collins, Best4Travel; Tom Randles, Barters Travelnet. and Peter Brazil, Limerick Travel.

Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA said: “I wish Angela well as she begins her term as ITAA President. Her experience and her work on the Board over the last ten years shows her love of the industry and commitment to the Association. I am looking forward to working with her and the new Board over the coming year.”

She continued: “I would like to thank Paul Hackett, our outgoing President, for his dedication to the ITAA during his term. Paul served during an unpredictable time of travel bans, strikes and weather warnings but continued to voice travel agents concerns to the public and government. His two year term, was hugely successful in supporting the Irish travel industry and his passion for the Association is appreciated by all.”