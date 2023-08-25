Holland America Line to Homeport in UK for First Time in 10 Years

Holland America Line – the Carnival-owned cruise line – has announced that it will homeport in the UK for the first time in a decade, next year.

The move adds a further no-fly cruise option to UK and Ireland holidaymakers.

The company will base its Nieuw Statendam ship out of Dover for part of its 2025 European cruise itinerary.

It will also base two ships in Rotterdam.

HAL will sail to a number of destinations next year – including Spain, Portugal, the Arctic, the Holy Land, Iceland, Greenland and Scotland.