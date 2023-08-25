SEARCH
Travel News

Holland America Line to Homeport in UK for First Time in 10 Years

By Geoff Percival
Holland America Line – the Carnival-owned cruise line – has announced that it will homeport in the UK for the first time in a decade, next year.

The move adds a further no-fly cruise option to UK and Ireland holidaymakers.

The company will base its Nieuw Statendam ship out of Dover for part of its 2025 European cruise itinerary.

It will also base two ships in Rotterdam.

HAL will sail to a number of destinations next year – including Spain, Portugal, the Arctic, the Holy Land, Iceland, Greenland and Scotland.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
