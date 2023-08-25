SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsNorwegian Airlines Shows Healthy Profit for Second Quarter of Year
Travel News

Norwegian Airlines Shows Healthy Profit for Second Quarter of Year

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Norwegian Airlines has reported an operating profit of 651m Norwegian Kroner (€56m) for the second quarter of the year.

The once financially stricken airline – which recently announced an agreement to buy Norwegian low fares operator Wideroe, which flies between Ireland and Norway – said it carried 5.6 million passengers during the 3-month window, roughly 600,000 up on a year-on-year basis.

“This quarter has demonstrated our ability to ramp up capacity and deliver a superb operational performance to become one of the top airlines in Europe. These results have been made possible thanks to over 4,700 of our colleagues working tirelessly to ensure our passengers arrive at their destinations as smoothly as possible. By solely flying with our own aircraft and crew, we can deliver “the Norwegian way” to all our customers. Our seamless customer experience has made us one of the most loved airlines in the Nordics,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Visitor Numbers from US Expected to Grow Strongly

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie