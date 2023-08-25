Visitor Numbers from US Expected to Grow Strongly

Visitor numbers from the US are set to grow next year and beyond, according to latest forecasts from Tourism Ireland.

On the back of recently announced new and resumed transatlantic routes between Ireland and the US by both Aer Lingus and Delta Air Lines and the inbound reaction to this weekend’s College Football Match between Notre Dame and Navy in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, Tourism Ireland reckons the future looks bright.

More than 40,000 international fans will be in Dublin for the opening game of the 2023 College Football season between Notre Dame and Navy, including over 39,000 from the United States.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Interim Chief Executive, said: “Recent announcements about new and expanded transatlantic flights is really good news and will certainly help boost tourism from the United States in 2024 and beyond. As an island destination, we know there’s a proven direct correlation between access and growth in visitor numbers.

“The warmest of welcomes to the Notre Dame and Navy teams and to the thousands of fans who have travelled here for this weekend’s opening fixture of the 2023 College Football season. The match is expected to deliver a significant economic benefit. And we know from previous College Football events in Dublin that the American fans typically stay around seven nights on average and visit lots of places right around the island of Ireland. The game will also be broadcast on NBC and will be seen by at least 3.75 million people across the United States – providing a fantastic opportunity to highlight Ireland as a wonderful holiday destination, as well as a top location for sporting events.

“The United States remains an extremely important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 1.7 million American visitors, whose visits delivered €1.6bn for the economy.”

Based on the latest available information for 2024, next summer there will be 215,000 one-way seats on 17 direct flights to Dublin Airport from the following US gateways: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cleveland, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Hartford, Los Angeles, Minneapolis–Saint-Paul, New York (JFK and Newark), Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC; and 22,000 one-way seats on four direct flights to Shannon Airport from Boston, Chicago, JFK and Newark.