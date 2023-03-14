Dalata Hotel Group Opens 4th Property in Manchester

Dalata Hotel Group has officially opened its fourth hotel in Manchester, doubling the presence of its Maldron brand in the English city.

The hotel is called the Maldron Hotel Manchester Cathedral Quarter. The new 4-star, 188-bedroom Manchester hotel is Dalata’s 54th in total – covering its portfolio across Ireland, the UK, Germany and the Netherlands – and is the first of four new Maldron-branded properties due to open across the UK this summer.

Dalata now has two Maldron hotels in Manchester, the other being the Maldron Hotel Manchester City Centre on Charles Street.

The group also has two Manchester properties representing its other brand, Clayton Hotels; namely, the Clayton Hotel Manchester Airport and the Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre, on Portland Street.

Maldron Hotel Manchester Cathedral Quarter General Manager, Richard Dennell said: “We are proud to add to the area’s outstanding reputation and are looking forward to providing even more guests in Manchester the chance to enjoy the epic Maldron experience.

“Located just minutes from the legendary Arndale Shopping Centre, the impressive AO Arena and the city’s dynamic business districts, we’re in the perfect spot to be your adventure’s first step.

“For football fans, Maldron Hotel Manchester Cathedral Quarter is also the perfect choice as it is just a few minutes’ walk from Manchester Victoria Station providing excellent links to both Old Trafford and the Etihad Campus.”

Dalata Hotel Group CEO, Dermot Crowley described Manchester as one of the world’s most vibrant cities and a great place to be as Dalata continues to increase its footprint across the UK.

“We are very proud to open Maldron Hotel Manchester Cathedral Quarter, this is the second Maldron Hotel in Manchester and Dalata’s fourth hotel in the city.

“Manchester is a key location for Dalata and our success to date is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our people.

“Today’s opening increases our Manchester team to 291 employees and demonstrates our commitment to the delivery of our UK expansion strategy.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests today and over the coming months, to experience Dalata’s heart of hospitality.”