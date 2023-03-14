Caffè Nero Doubles its Presence at Belfast City Airport

Popular coffee shop chain Caffè Nero has announced an expansion at Belfast City Airport.

The café chain – which has a significant high street presence across Ireland and the UK – has unveiled a new store in the Departures Lounge at Belfast City Airport. It doubles its presence at the airport, given it already has an outlet in the main concourse, which has been open since 2022.

Michael Jackson, Head of Commercial at Belfast City Airport, said: “At Belfast City Airport, we are passionate about delivering an experience that exceeds the expectations of our passengers and we are confident that our new Caffè Nero location will do just that.



“The redeveloped premises, which features additional seating space and an improved menu, will provide a warm and welcoming area for passengers to relax ahead of their flight.”

“Our expanded Caffè Nero is now open, and we would encourage those travelling through Belfast City Airport to experience these improvements for themselves – especially the delicious menu additions.”