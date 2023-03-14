Climate Concerns Boosting Staycation Bookings, Survey Suggests

Nearly three-quarters of Irish holidaymakers are planning to holiday on the island of Ireland this year, with climate damage concerns, renewing demand for staycations, research shows.

A survey of consumers from both the Republic and Northern Ireland, by the Hastings Hotels Group, shows that 74% of respondents are looking at not flying abroad this summer.

Concerns over continued climate damage and high summer temperatures across mainland Europe are changing people’s minds over foreign travel.

Environmental considerations are increasingly shaping holiday decisions, reflecting a growing awareness and concern for climate change among holidaymakers.

The survey from the hotel group, which also co-owns the Merrion Hotel in Dublin, found that 21% of respondents avoid air travel due to its environmental impact and 41% take a provider’s sustainability policy into account when choosing accommodation.

Convenience is the main reason for opting for a staycation followed by a desire to explore local attractions and limited travel time.

Relaxation and rejuvenation are a primary motivation, with many also using these breaks to celebrate special occasions.

When selecting a hotel the most important amenities for respondents are spa facilities, followed closely by pools and recreational offerings and gourmet dining options.

Regular short trips are favoured, with 48% of those surveyed planning three or more staycations this year, averaging less than a week, and another 35% planning two.

“We’re encouraged to see that so many holidaymakers opting for staycations this year,” said James McGinn, Managing Director of Hastings Hotels.

“With a portfolio of six hotels the great thing is that our hotels are easily accessible and involve no air travel. With Belfast’s new Grand Central Station, guests can take the train and be within a five-minute walk from two of our city centre hotels.”

“For those who prefer to drive, four of our hotels are only 1.5 hours from Dublin, and these are located beside some of Northern Ireland’s biggest and most popular attractions and landmarks, allowing guests to explore Belfast and its surrounding areas.”

“At Hastings Hotels we are committed to sustainability with rigorous policies in place across each of the hotels to minimise our carbon footprint, while still providing exceptional service to each individual guest.”