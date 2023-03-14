Irish Holidaymakers Facing Threat of Summer Flight Chaos as Aer Lingus Pilots Vote on Strike Action

Irish holidaymakers could be set for major flight disruptions this summer, with the prospect of Aer Lingus pilots going on strike.

That possibility has come into sharper focus this week; with pilots formally opting to vote on strike action as the long-running pay dispute at the airline goes up a gear.

The move follows pilots rejecting last week’s Labour Court recommendation of a 9.25% pay rise – which, even though an interim settlement offer, was far short of the 23.8% rise the pilots are looking for.

IALPA – the Irish pilots’ trade union – said the offer does not reflect the profit Aer Lingus is generating.

If a strike does happen, it could occur later this month or in early July. The ballot opened this week and runs until June 12.