Pennsylvania – the Great American Getaway – Comes to Dublin

This morning, members of the Irish travel trade joined Greg Evans and Julie Greenhill, along with representatives from six regions and cities in Pennsylvania at the Hyatt Centric, Dublin, to learn all about this incredible State.

In this article, we take a look at each of the regions in a bit more detail to whet your appetite for your next US adventure!

Philadelphia

Come for Philadelphia, Stay for Philly! With non-stop flights from Ireland to Philadelphia, getting to Philly – voted the ‘most walkable city in the US’ in 2023 – has never been easier. Philadelphia is steeped in history and has been designated the first World Heritage City in North America with 68 National Historic Landmarks. The city also plays home to the Rocky Steps and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, as well as over 4,400 murals, making Philadelphia the Mural Capital of the World.

Philadelphia has something for everything, whether your customers are looking for great shopping (the State of Pennsylvania is tax-free for clothing and shoes), amazing food, incredible nightlife, live sports or a family friendly destination, Philadelphia has got you covered.

Philadelphia has long been known for it’s great attractions such as the Liberty Bell but the city is constantly changing and evolving to accommodate all interests. Some new attractions in Philly include the immersive art experience Otherworld Philadelphia and the ‘Space’ exhibit at the Franklin Institute. Some new hotels have also opened in recent months including Red Lion Inn & Suites, Riversuites Hotel and Yowie Hotel.

Learn more here!

Contact

Melissa McClure

Sr. Global Tourism Sales Manager (Europe) @ Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau

Phone: +1 215-636-4453

Email: [email protected] The Countryside of Philadelphia

The Countryside of Philadelphia is known as America’s Garden Capital and is home to the stunning Longwood Gardens with its myriads of festivals and horticulture, du Pont Mansions & Gardens including Winterthur, Nemours and Hagley. The countryside is also home to natural arboretums such as Jenkins Arboretum, Chanticleer and lots more!

The Countryside of Philadelphia also offers unique culinary experiences from the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’, charming downtown areas, as well as the King of Prussia Mall – the USA’s third largest mall. Visitors to the countryside of Philadelphia can also immerse themselves in outdoor activities such as Hot Air Balloon rides, canoeing and kayaking, walking trails as well as horse-riding, for which Pennsylvania is well-known.

Learn more here!

Contact

Greg Edevane

Director of Global Development @ The Countryside of Philadelphia

Phone: +1 484-840-7212

Email: [email protected]



Scott Higgins

Director of Sales @ The Countryside of Philadelphia

Phone: +1 610-834-7963

Email: [email protected]

Hersey & Harrisburg

The Hershey/ Harrisburg region is within a few hours of many major East Coast cities and is just over 1.5 hours from Philadelphia. As the name suggests, Hershey is home to the world-famous Hershey factory where treats such as Hershey’s Kisses and Reese’s Pieces are produced. Holidaymakers in Pennsylvania can visit Hershey’s Chocolate World which includes, the Chocolate Tour Ride, Create Your Own Chocolate Bar experience, the Great Candy Expedition and Candy Souvenir Shopping!

Harrisburg is home to Pennsylvania’s State Capitol, which is known as ‘Palace of Art’ and offers free tours year-round.

Learn more here!

Contact

Audrey Bialas

Director of Sales @ Visit Hershey & Harrisburg

Phone: +1 717-231-2993

Email: [email protected]

Gettysburg

Gettysburg is located between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C and is the site of the Civil War battle that divided the nation. Tours of Gettysburg National Military Park can be taken by car, bus, horseback, carriage or bicycle and offer state of the art museums with hands-on and engaging experiences that bring the US’s rich history, to life.

Gettysburg offers visitors that small-town feel with unique inns and B&Bs, surrounded by history, while the countryside has covered bridges and miles of apple and peach orchards.

Learn more here!

Contact

Lindsay Methlie

Director of Sales @ Destination Gettysburg

Phone: +1 717-338-3062

Email: [email protected]

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is the second largest city in Pennsylvania, after Philadelphia, of course, but the city offer scenic vistas, an incredible culinary scene, vibrant arts – such as The Warhol and Heinz History Center – cultural events and an abundance of sports teams – such as the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates.

Pittsburgh offers a wide selection of accommodation that caters to all budgets and requirements, from luxurious boutique options to economical and familiar and some hidden gems in between.

One of the best ways to explore Pittsburgh is by bike or on foot to experience its natural beauty, unique terrain and diverse offerings at every turn. Watersports are also in abundance, including boating, kayaking and paddleboarding on Pittsburgh’s three rivers.

The city has a booming craft beer scene too, with Craft Beverage Festival ‘Barrel & Flow’ being crowned the best in the US by USA Today!

Learn more here!

Contact

Molly Evans

Director, Destination Experience @ Visit Pittsburgh

Phone: +1 412-325-0320

Email: [email protected]

York

Happy Birthday, York! On August 19, 1749, the County of York was created as the fifth county of Pennsylvania – making 2024 its 275th birthday!

York, Pennsylvania is nestled between the major metropolitan areas of Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C. Nature lovers, art enthusiasts, and history buffs alike will find plenty to love about this affordable destination. York boasts over 4,500 acres of public parkland – perfect for hiking, biking or kayaking.

York also has three historic railroads including Northern Central Railway. Visitors can ride the route that carried President Abraham Lincoln to deliver one of the greatest speeches in American history.

Learn more here!

Contact

Rasheeda Martin, STS

Director of Sales @ Explore York

Phone: +1 717-852-9675 x 114

Email: [email protected]

Contact GEC Travel Representation

Greg Evans

Director @ GEC TR Limited

Phone: +44 7768-341790

Email: [email protected]



Julie Greenhill

Director @ GEC TR Limited

Phone: +44 7555-760700

Email: [email protected]