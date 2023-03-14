ITTN’s Maria Uchoa Reports from The Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2024

The Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2024 has officially commenced at the JW Marriott Khao Lak in Phang-Nga, promising a showcase of Thailand’s tourism offerings until Friday, 7 June. ITTN’s Maria Uchoa is in attendance, bringing first-hand coverage of the event.

Mr. Sermsak Pongpanit, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, presided over the opening ceremony, joined by an esteemed assembly of dignitaries including Miss Niracha Banditchat, Vice Governor of Phang-Nga Province; Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT); Mr. Lertsak Ponklin, President of Phang-Nga Tourism Association; along with other officials and key figures from both the public and private sectors.

Celebrating its 21st edition, TTM+ 2024 proudly presents the theme “Amazing Thailand: Your Stories Never End,” a marketing communication campaign recently launched by the TAT. This dynamic theme aims to highlight Thailand’s commitment to delivering meaningful and memorable travel experiences.

In an exclusive interview, Maria Uchoa spoke with Chiravadee Khunsub, Executive Director of the Europe Region, about the growing interest from the Irish market and the main travel themes being promoted. “Our Irish market is looking very strong. We’ve surpassed our previous 2019 record and are seeing a growth of 136% in the high season. It’s incredibly encouraging to see this level of interest from Ireland,” said Chiravadee.

”For first-time visitors, we’re emphasising the quintessential Thai experience—our delicious food, rich culture, beautiful beaches, and renowned hospitality. These elements are very appealing and provide a perfect introduction to Thailand. For repeat visitors, we are promoting off-the-beaten-path experiences. For instance, we have a charming second city in the north called Phayao, where tourists can witness an old way of life and explore lesser-known beaches”, she continued.

Regarding the ambitious target of welcoming 40 million visitors in 2024, Chiravadee expressed strong confidence, citing that they have already reached 15 million visitors in the first five months of the year.

The event itself has seen a robust turnout, with a record 425 buyers attending. These buyers include 55.5% returning participants and 44.5% newcomers, hailing from regions such as East Asia (30.4%), Europe (25.2%), ASEAN, South Asia, and the South Pacific (20.9%), the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East (11.3%), as well as Thailand itself (12.2%).

TTM+ 2024 features 430 booths from quality sellers across the country. Among these exhibitors are 46 winners of the Thailand Tourism Awards 2023. The diverse range of exhibitors includes 360 hotels and resorts, 34 tour operators, 18 entertainment venues and attractions, 8 transportation and carriers, and 10 companies representing online travel platforms, shopping malls, golf clubs, and vineyards. Additionally, over 100 media representatives from both overseas and Thailand are in attendance, ensuring extensive coverage of the event.

TTM+ 2024 is set to be a remarkable event, reinforcing Thailand’s position as a premier travel destination.