Supplier Spotlight: Fly to Brazil with Iberia

ITTN’s Supplier Spotlight is on Iberia.
If you are planning a trip to Brazil, Iberia offers an excellent travel option to make your journey smoother and more convenient with a seamless connection through Madrid. Here’s how you can travel hassle-free.
Fly from Dublin to Madrid:
Iberia offers a year-round service with up to 13 direct flights per week from Dublin Airport to Madrid. This initial leg of your journey is quick and straightforward, ensuring a smooth start to your trip.
Connect onwards from Madrid to Brazil:
Once in Madrid, you can take a direct Iberia flight to major Brazilian cities such as Sao Paulo or Rio de Janeiro. This means you avoid the inconvenience of multiple stopovers and enjoy a more direct route to your destination.
By choosing Iberia, you benefit from the airline’s reputation for comfort and reliability, ensuring a pleasant travel experience from start to finish. So why wait? Take advantage of this opportunity to fly to Brazil with the best possible connection.