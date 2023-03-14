Supplier Spotlight: Fly to Brazil with Iberia

ITTN’s Supplier Spotlight is on Iberia.

If you are planning a trip to Brazil, Iberia offers an excellent travel option to make your journey smoother and more convenient with a seamless connection through Madrid. Here’s how you can travel hassle-free.

Fly from Dublin to Madrid:

Iberia offers a year-round service with up to 13 direct flights per week from Dublin Airport to Madrid. This initial leg of your journey is quick and straightforward, ensuring a smooth start to your trip.

Connect onwards from Madrid to Brazil:

Once in Madrid, you can take a direct Iberia flight to major Brazilian cities such as Sao Paulo or Rio de Janeiro. This means you avoid the inconvenience of multiple stopovers and enjoy a more direct route to your destination.

By choosing Iberia, you benefit from the airline’s reputation for comfort and reliability, ensuring a pleasant travel experience from start to finish. So why wait? Take advantage of this opportunity to fly to Brazil with the best possible connection.

Book your flight to Brazil with Iberia today!