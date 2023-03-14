Tourism Ireland on Promotion Trail in Nevada, at GTM West

Tourism Ireland – together with four tourism companies from Ireland – is attending the annual Global Travel Marketplace West (GTM West) in Henderson, Nevada, this week.

GTM West is a busy three-day event, involving a programme of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions. The event offers an excellent opportunity for the participating tourism businesses from Ireland to do business with and present to top-producing travel advisors from the United States and Canada – ensuring Ireland is ‘top of mind’ for them when recommending destinations to their clients.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Our presence at this year’s GTM West provides another excellent platform to highlight the many great things to see and do around Ireland to influential North American travel professionals. Events like this provide a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland and our partners to connect and network with these travel professionals, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland in 2024 and beyond.”