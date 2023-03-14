fbpx
SEARCH
HomeBusiness Travel NewsTurkish Airlines Counts 7.2 Million Passengers for May
Business Travel NewsTravel News

Turkish Airlines Counts 7.2 Million Passengers for May

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Turkish Airlines carried 7.2 million passengers in May, latest monthly operational figures for the carrier show.

Since January of this year, 32.8 million passengers have flown with Turkish Airlines – a 5.7% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Last month saw load factors of 79.3% for international routes and 84.2% for domestic routes.

International transfer passengers for January to May rose by 7% to 12.6 million from 11.8 million last year.

The number of international transfer passengers increased by 3.6% year-on-year from 2.4 million in May 2023 to 2.5 million for 2024.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Tourism Ireland on Promotion Trail in Nevada, at GTM West
Next article
Climate Concerns Denting Irish Appetite for Overseas Holidays, Survey Suggests

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie