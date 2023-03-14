Turkish Airlines Counts 7.2 Million Passengers for May

Turkish Airlines carried 7.2 million passengers in May, latest monthly operational figures for the carrier show.

Since January of this year, 32.8 million passengers have flown with Turkish Airlines – a 5.7% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Last month saw load factors of 79.3% for international routes and 84.2% for domestic routes.

International transfer passengers for January to May rose by 7% to 12.6 million from 11.8 million last year.

The number of international transfer passengers increased by 3.6% year-on-year from 2.4 million in May 2023 to 2.5 million for 2024.