Climate Concerns Denting Irish Appetite for Overseas Holidays, Survey Suggests

Concerns over continued climate damage and high summer temperatures across mainland Europe are changing people’s minds over foreign travel, a new survey has suggested.

The research, conducted by the Hastings Hotels Group, shows that as much as 74% – almost three-quarters – of Irish people plan to holiday on the island of Ireland this year and favour a staycation rather than a foreign trip.

That is down to climate concerns and soaring continental European temperatures, according to Hastings Hotels.

The Grand Central Hotel

Hastings co-owns Dublin’s Merrion Hotel and owns a number of high profile and iconic properties in Northern Ireland including Belfast’s Culloden, Grand Central and Europa hotels.

Environmental considerations are increasingly shaping holiday decisions, reflecting a growing awareness and concern for climate change among holidaymakers. The survey found that 21% of respondents avoid air travel due to its environmental impact and 41% take a provider’s sustainability policy into account when choosing accommodation.

“We’re encouraged to see that so many holidaymakers opting for staycations this year,” said James McGinn, Managing Director of Hastings Hotels.

“With a portfolio of six hotels the great thing is that our hotels are easily accessible and involve no air travel. With Belfast’s new Grand Central Station, guests can take the train and be within a five-minute walk from two of our city centre hotels.”

“For those who prefer to drive, four of our hotels are only 1.5 hours from Dublin, and these are located beside some of Northern Ireland’s biggest and most popular attractions and landmarks, allowing guests to explore Belfast and its surrounding areas.”

“At Hastings Hotels we are committed to sustainability with rigorous policies in place across each of the hotels to minimise our carbon footprint, while still providing exceptional service to each individual guest.”