British Airways Doubles Inflight Entertainment Content

British Airways has doubled the content available for customers to watch through its inflight entertainment system since the start of the year, offering a wide range of brand-new content on board; including boxsets, movies, music, podcasts, children’s programmes and more.

British Airways expects more than 1 million customers to watch content on its long-haul flights this month, with 75+ complete boxsets and 20 classic franchises now available on board for August.

British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, Calum Laming, said: “We know just how important it is to provide a great range of entertainment for our customers to enjoy during their journeys, and it’s one of the things they look forward to most when they fly with us, so we’ve been working hard to source new content, doubling the amount available at our customers’ fingertips.

“We’ve partnered with brilliant brands like Paramount+ and even created a dedicated British Original channel. From a newly released blockbuster film to the latest podcast, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during their flight this summer.”

On the ground, British Airways has also invested in its menus across its lounges, including an enhanced selection of hot breakfasts, afternoon tea and Great British Picnic treats in its Galleries lounges at London Heathrow and London Gatwick.

Elsewhere, the airline has updated it’s à la carte First Dining with local specialties and a British Original offering across its US lounges, with a selection of new cocktails, locally crafted beers and other beverages now available.

BA also recently unveiled its brand new Whispering Angel bar at London Heathrow Terminal 5, allowing customers to enjoy a chilled glass of the famous rosé that originates in the Provence vineyards of Château d’Esclans before their flight.

The airline also introduced various surprises for customers in time for the summer holidays; including seasonal menus, complimentary ice-cream for customers travelling on long-haul daytime flights from London Gatwick and London Heathrow in World Traveller (economy) and World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and the re-introduction of bubbles pre-take off in World Traveller Plus.