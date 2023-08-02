Lorraine Wynne of Travel Counsellors Ireland Wins ITTN’S National Travel Agent Day Competition

National Travel Agent Day UK & Ireland took place on Friday 21 July 2023 and to mark the day, ITTN hit the road visiting agents in Dublin, Wicklow, Kilkenny and Waterford delivering lots of ITTN sustainable merchandise and yummy treats!

As part of the celebrations, we held a competition for one lucky member of the travel trade to win a €200 One4All Voucher by simply filling out a short survey and providing your feedback on ITTN content.

We had an overwhelming response to the competition and are sincerely grateful to everyone who took the time to give us valuable feedback.

We are thrilled to announce Lorraine Wynne of Travel Counsellors Ireland as our winner!