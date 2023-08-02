Grand Central Hotel Launches ’48 Hours in Belfast’ Visitor Package

The 5-Star Grand Central Hotel Belfast – which is part of the Hastings Hotels group – has launched a new ’48 Hours in Belfast’ tour package for visitors.

Located in the heart of Belfast, the Grand Central Hotel Belfast is a luxury base to explore what Belfast has to offer – with 300 bedrooms, a vibrant Grand café, the spectacular Seahorse Restaurant and panoramic views of Belfast from The Observatory.

The Grand Central Hotel, Belfast

The package takes planning headaches away from passengers. It features a two-day itinerary, hitting all of the hottest spots in the city. Curated to help guests explore the very best of things to see, do, eat and drink in Belfast, guests simply need to pack a weekend bag, and the Grand Central will take care of the rest for an unforgettable city break.

The package includes St Anne’s Cathedral, the Ulster Museum, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, the Titanic Museum, the Queen’s University Campus and the Grand Opera House.