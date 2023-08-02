SEARCH
Travel News

Ryanair Passenger Numbers Jump 11%

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival

Ryanair carried 18.7 million passengers across its route network in July, latest monthly traffic figures for the airline show.

The July total represented an 11% year-on-year increase on the 16.8 million passengers carried in the same month last year.

Load factor – which measures how full planes actually were, for the month – was unchanged at 96%. Ryanair operated more than 102,000 flights last month – however, more than 800 of them were cancelled mainly due to air traffic control strikes across Europe.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
