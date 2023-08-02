Ryanair Passenger Numbers Jump 11%

Ryanair carried 18.7 million passengers across its route network in July, latest monthly traffic figures for the airline show. The July total represented an 11% year-on-year increase on the 16.8 million passengers carried in the same month last year.

Load factor – which measures how full planes actually were, for the month – was unchanged at 96%. Ryanair operated more than 102,000 flights last month – however, more than 800 of them were cancelled mainly due to air traffic control strikes across Europe.