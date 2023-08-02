SEARCH
Iberia Announces Madrid-Bogota Flights with Connections To/From Dublin

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival

Iberia has announced that – as of the beginning of November – it will be offering 3 daily flights from Madrid to Bogota, Colombia; with connections to and from Dublin.

Madrid-Bogota flights

Iberia will start flying the new service from November 1.

To celebrate the additional flights, Iberia has introduced a flash promotion in Business Class.

Bogota also features Iberia’s new Premium Economy cabin as another option.

Iberia is part of the IAG stable of airlines – a sister carrier to Aer Lingus, British Airways, Vueling and Air Europa.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
