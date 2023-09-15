Brand USA & BBC Storyworks in New Global Campaign to Drive Tourism to the USA

BBC StoryWorks, the award-winning branded content studio of BBC Studios, and Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, have joined forces for the newest chapter of the USA Through Film campaign aimed at driving tourism to the United States. Produced by BBC StoryWorks, the multiplatform media campaign will capture the sights, sounds, and spirit of diverse U.S.A. cities via the personal stories and experiences as told by Jane Krakowski, Common, Mary Steenburgen, Yaya DaCosta, to name a few.

Anchored by seven new branded content videos, the series will showcase the landscape, culture, and character of different cities, taking viewers on a journey and inspiring travel to some of the country’s most celebrated and unique sites.

The campaign kicks off today with videos highlighting Little Rock, AR (featuring Academy Award-winning actress and songwriter Mary Steenburgen), New Orleans, LA (director and actor Jordana Spiro), and New York City, NY (actor and model Yaya DaCosta), with future spotlights to rollout on Baltimore, MD (actor Aidan Gillen), Washington D.C. (cinematographer Bradford Young), Chicago, IL (Grammy & Academy Award winning Artist & Activist Common), and Los Angeles, CA (Tony Award and Critics’ Choice Award winning Jane Krakowski).

The series will be distributed globally, excluding the UK and United States, on BBC News, and available on GoUSA TV and via the USA Through Film content hub on BBC.com.

Said Tim Wastney, Senior Vice President of Sales & Commercial Content for North America and Latin America, BBC Studios, “We are excited to partner with Brand USA to leverage our storytelling capabilities and brand reach to create a compelling content series that sparks curiosity and ignites the desire to explore the incredible diversity that the United States offers. Travel is not just about visiting new places; it’s about discovering the stories that make those places come alive, and we look forward to bringing audiences closer to the hidden gems and iconic locales that make this country special.”



Staci Mellman, Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing, Brand USA commented, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with BBC StoryWorks to inspire wanderlust through the second series of USA Through Film. At Brand USA, the story is just as important as the storyteller and we are excited to be working with an incredible selection of iconic U.S. voices from Common to Mary Steenburgen to bring to life the best of the USA from legendary cities to lesser-known destinations.”

For More on What Brand USA Can Do for Agents

For more on what Brand USA can do for agents, check out ITTN’s interview with Sarah Beckwith from Brand USA: