Royal Caribbean Reveals Hideaway Beach, Opens New Icon of the Seas Holiday Early

Royal Caribbean International unveils the first look at the highly anticipated adults-only beachfront paradise opening January 2024 on Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas: Hideaway Beach .

This is also off the back of Royal Caribbean’s announcement that after a record-breaking response to the new Icon of the Seas, it is opening the highly anticipated holiday’s next lineup of 7-night adventures from Miami in 2025-26, three months ahead of schedule.

Hideaway Beach adds a completely new vibe to Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private destination with its all-day experience that packs the best of a tropical getaway for guests aged 18 and older. There’s no limit to the ways guests can celebrate, cool off and kick back – on their own terms! Highlights include a private beach, two heated infinity-edge pools, 20 exclusive cabanas, seven open-air bars, spots to grab a bite, live music and more.

Adventurers can access all Perfect Day at CocoCay has to offer from 22 Royal Caribbean ships that depart from ports across nine cities. Getting away can range from three nights on the world’s biggest weekend, the new Utopia of the Seas that debuts in July 2024; to seven nights on Icon of the Seas , the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation setting sail in January 2024; recently amplified ships and more.

Tucked away on the northwest beach of Perfect Day at CocoCay, Hideaway Beach packs the best of a tropical getaway. For an entry charge, vacationers age 18 and older can celebrate, cool off and kick back across a private beach, two pools, 20 cabanas, seven open-air bars and spots to grab a bite, and more:

Adulting Beachside or Poolside

From end to end is over an acre of The Bahamas’ white sand beaches and turquoise waters exclusive to Hideaway Beach guests. Vacationers can enjoy the beachfront views and breeze at any one of the resort-style loungers and umbrellas along the shore or on the in-water hammocks and swings while playing beach games and listening to the beats of the live DJ by the pool. Hideaway Pool – Partygoers can turn up the volume on the celebration with all-day tunes from the DJ and the lively swim-up bar at the center of the action. With in-water seating and loungers, and poolside loungers throughout the heated infinity-edge pool, every spot is also the best seat in the house to take in the picture-perfect views.

Partygoers can turn up the volume on the celebration with all-day tunes from the DJ and the lively swim-up bar at the center of the action. With in-water seating and loungers, and poolside loungers throughout the heated infinity-edge pool, every spot is also the best seat in the house to take in the picture-perfect views. Hideaway Cabanas – Just steps away from the party, vacationers can level up their day in paradise at 10 chic poolside cabanas that have a range of amenities like cabana attendant service at the push of a call button, a mini-fridge, floating beach mats and charging outlets.

Just steps away from the party, vacationers can level up their day in paradise at 10 chic poolside cabanas that have a range of amenities like cabana attendant service at the push of a call button, a mini-fridge, floating beach mats and charging outlets. The Hideout – This nook at one end of Hideaway Beach is just close enough to the buzz but carves out an exclusive, elevated experience. In one of 10 Hideout Cabanas, those looking for a more VIP, chill vibe can kick back at a heated infinity plunge pool – exclusive to The Hideout guests – and enjoy the convenience of perks like cabana attendant service, in-water loungers, an outdoor shower and resort-style seating.

Laidback Bites and Drinks

– The area’s new and unofficial lookout, this al fresco bar along the rocky shore serves up a vibrant scene of live musicians, TVs to watch live sports, games like pool and shuffleboard, and memorable ocean views along with refreshing drinks like frozen margaritas and mai tais. Hideaway Bar – The swim-up bar at Hideaway Pool is the place to be and be seen, and with two levels, vacationers can take their drinks poolside or without leaving the water to maximize every minute of their island time.

– The swim-up bar at Hideaway Pool is the place to be and be seen, and with two levels, vacationers can take their drinks poolside or without leaving the water to maximize every minute of their island time. Slice of Paradise – This all-new rustic pizza haven with a bar and complimentary food includes fresh-from-the-oven favorites, island twists like a Bahamian guava barbecue chicken option and more.

– This all-new rustic pizza haven with a bar and complimentary food includes fresh-from-the-oven favorites, island twists like a Bahamian guava barbecue chicken option and more. Snack Shack – A staple on Perfect Day at CocoCay, this new location offers the popular menu’s complimentary chicken sandwiches, burgers, fried mozzarella sticks, fresh salads and more, as well as shaded seating, and Adirondack chairs and tables on the sand.

– A staple on Perfect Day at CocoCay, this new location offers the popular menu’s complimentary chicken sandwiches, burgers, fried mozzarella sticks, fresh salads and more, as well as shaded seating, and Adirondack chairs and tables on the sand. Beach Bars – Rounding out the experience are two full-service beach bars located on both sides of the new beachfront paradise, so a drink is never far away.

The all-new Hideaway Beach will be the latest addition to Royal Caribbean’s award-winning destination that changed the standard of private islands in 2019 after its $250 million transformation. The cruise line has since introduced new experiences to the island, including an elevated beach retreat at Coco Beach Club and the reimagined South Beach in 2020. With everything from thrill to chill, experiences for kids and families – like 13 waterslides at the record-breaking Thrill Waterpark and the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean and The Bahamas – and now an adults-only paradise, Royal Caribbean’s upping the ante on vacations designed for every type of vacationer from ship to shore.

In 2024, travelers can have their pick from Royal Caribbean’s most expansive lineup of vacations visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay, thanks to a combination of 22 ships sailing from more than nine different cities like Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida; Cape Liberty (New York), New Jersey; and Galveston, Texas. Getting away can range from three nights on the world’s biggest weekend, the new Utopia of the Seas that debuts in July 2024; to seven nights on Icon, the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation; recently amplified ships and more.