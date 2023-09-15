SEARCH
HomeIrish NewsBelfast's Newest Visitor Attraction, Titanic Distillers, Officially Opens
Irish News

Belfast’s Newest Visitor Attraction, Titanic Distillers, Officially Opens

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Belfast’s newest visitor attraction – Titanic Distillers at Thompson Dock – has been officially opened.

The first working whiskey distillery to open in Belfast in nearly 90 years was officially opened by UK Business and Trade Minister Lord Offord.

In all, £8m has been invested in the distillery and the adjoining visitor centre.

Titanic Distillers director Peter Lavery reflected on the company’s journey to date.

“We are delighted to welcome Lord Offord here today to perform the Official Opening of Titanic Distillers at Thompson Dock. Today is the culmination of many years’ hard graft to bring this amazing project to life – and while it marks the end of the first ‘construction’ phase, it also signals the start of another phase as we start producing a whiskey and a brand that the people of Belfast and Northern Ireland can be proud of, and that will represent us well all over the world.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
New York State Posts Largest Ever Visitor Number Total

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie