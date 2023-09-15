New York State Posts Largest Ever Visitor Number Total

New York State has posted record tourist visitor numbers for 2022, showing the region has more than fully recovered from the pandemic crisis.

The State saw 291 million people visit last year – the largest number of inbound tourists ever and 10% up on pre-Covid 2019 levels.

Tourism generated nearly $79bn in spend in the local economy, which was 50% on the levels seen a year earlier in 2021.

The State invested $450m on its Bring Back Tourism, Bring Back Jobs initiative in 2021 and ran its I LOVE NY marketing campaign last year.