SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsNew York State Posts Largest Ever Visitor Number Total
Travel News

New York State Posts Largest Ever Visitor Number Total

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
0

New York State has posted record tourist visitor numbers for 2022, showing the region has more than fully recovered from the pandemic crisis.

The State saw 291 million people visit last year – the largest number of inbound tourists ever and 10% up on pre-Covid 2019 levels.

Tourism generated nearly $79bn in spend in the local economy, which was 50% on the levels seen a year earlier in 2021.

The State invested $450m on its Bring Back Tourism, Bring Back Jobs initiative in 2021 and ran its I LOVE NY marketing campaign last year.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
TTS Corporate Increases User Security through Latest Feature

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie