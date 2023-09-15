TTS Corporate Increases User Security through Latest Feature

TTS.com, a leading provider of technological solutions for the travel industry, has announced significant advancements in its corporate solution, TTS Corporate.

The new feature, Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), strengthens TTS Corporate’s current security measures with an extra layer of protection.

To enable TTS Corporate’s MFA, travel agencies’ administrators, and companies’ administrators can simply configure the feature within their TTS Corporate settings. Once activated, users will receive a verification code via email upon attempting to log in to TTS Corporate. This code serves as an additional layer of authentication, ensuring that even if someone has access to their password, they will not be able to access the data.

TTS Corporate is a corporate solution developed by TTS, which allows travel agents to manage their corporate customers rigorously and simply. It is a highly efficient solution that can handle large volumes of data in a matter of seconds. With the ability to quickly import thousands of users, TTS offers an agile and scalable experience, catering to small and large businesses. This flexibility enables easy implementation of TTS Corporate in companies of any size, allowing them to have a fully functional product in just a few days.

In addition, in May, TTS Corporate was migrated to AWS (Amazon Web Services). This change represented an important milestone in improving the TTS Corporate infrastructure, providing greater scalability, performance, and security.

With AWS, “we are committed to offering an even more reliable and agile experience to our customers, ensuring that they can take full advantage of all the features and resources of TTS Corporate,” the company said.

TTS With a presence in over 126 countries and over 14,000 satisfied customers, TTS.com is a leading provider of innovative technological solutions. TTS.com is also a Travelport Partner, belonging to the Travelport Developer Network.