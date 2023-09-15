Royal Thai Embassy Exhibition

The Royal Thai Embassy presents a photographic exploration and celebration of Thailand’s entertainment, innovation and sustainability through the lens of Irish university student photographers.

Exhibition of Photography by UCD Students

The Royal Thai Embassy, London, in association with University College Dublin hosted a unique exhibition of photographs curated to showcase Thailand’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable development through innovation and creativity. The collection, photographed by UCD students Siva Vigneesh Nagarajan and Callie Walsh, highlights Thailand’s efforts to create a more sustainable future for all.

Capturing the Country’s Entertainment, Innovation & Sustainability

Visitors to the exhibition and reception, which took place in Arnotts, explored a reimagined Thailand as captured by the student photographers, who were invited to capture their experiences of the country’s entertainment, innovation and sustainability as part of a fully-funded trip by the Royal Thai Embassy, London in May this year.

Thailand is a Country Renowned for its Rich Culture…

Speaking about the exhibition, the Royal Thai Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires, Mr. Nattaphong Sitthichai, said: “Thailand is a country renowned for its rich culture, natural beauty and the hospitality of its people, but in recent years the Thai Government, private sector and local communities have made a huge collaborative effort to drive growth for everyone through sustainable innovation via Thailand’s Bio Circular Green (BCG) Economic Model. This exhibition showcases the incredible work Thai people are doing across the country, from food, art, and culture to Thailand’s green and innovative technology.”

Siva Vigneesh Nagarajan said of the experience: “Travelling to Thailand to explore and photograph the country’s amazing resources and industries was an incredible experience. The imagination and innovation on display across every sector and site I visited was so inspiring.”

Callie Walsh agreed, saying: “Many Irish people have had a love affair with Thailand since their J1/gap year travels, but this trip allowed me to witness and capture the amazing work Thai communities, businesses and cultural institutions are doing to become world leaders in sustainable initiatives. I feel incredibly privileged to be able to showcase the work being done across the country through this exhibition.”

The exhibition is free to attend and will run daily during store hours until September 30th in the Atrium at Arnotts, Henry Street, Dublin 1.