Jet2 Launches Belfast International Airport-Salzburg Ski Holiday Route

Low fares holiday airline Jet2.com has included flights from Belfast on its new roster of ski destination offers for winter 2023/’24.

The company will fly from Belfast International Airport to Salzburg.

In all, the carrier will be flying to Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Lyon, Barcelona (Andorra), and Turin.

It will fly from Belfast International and a host of UK airports including Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds-Bradford, London-Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

As well as the new routes, Jet2 has launched an offer – on bookings made up to September 25 on travel between November 1 and April 30 – which gives skiers 50% discounts on ski carriages.