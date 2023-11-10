Atlantis Dubai Offering 35% Black Friday Discount

Atlantis Dubai is offering up to 25% off all room types – across both it Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis, The Royal resorts – for Black Friday and beyond.

It is also offering an additional 10% discount to both existing and new Atlantis Unlocked members. This means visitors are able to book to stay at either resort for 35% off.

The offer is available for bookings online and over the phone when doing so between 24 November 2023 – 1 December 2023, for a stay between 24 November 2023 – 22 December 2024.

Meanwhile, kids stay and dine for free on breakfast board and half board stays between 24 November 2023 – 22 March 2024.