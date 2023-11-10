SEARCH
Atlantis Dubai Offering 35% Black Friday Discount

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Atlantis Dubai is offering up to 25% off all room types – across both it Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis, The Royal resorts – for Black Friday and beyond.

It is also offering an additional 10% discount to both existing and new Atlantis Unlocked members. This means visitors are able to book to stay at either resort for 35% off.

The offer is available for bookings online and over the phone when doing so between 24 November 2023 – 1 December 2023, for a stay between 24 November 2023 – 22 December 2024.

Meanwhile, kids stay and dine for free on breakfast board and half board stays between 24 November 2023 – 22 March 2024.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
