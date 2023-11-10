Saudi Arabia Signs Up as Global Travel Partner of World Travel Market/WTM

Saudi Arabia – through the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) – has signed up as a Global Travel Partner of the World Travel Market (WTM) trade show events.

The 2-year partnership will run from this month up to September 2025 and will cover all WTM global events – including WTM London, WTM Africa, WTM Latin America and Arabian Travel Market.

The deal was signed on the last day of this year’s WTM London event, which ran this week.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Member of the Board at Saudi Tourism Authority, said:

“Saudi is the world’s fastest-growing tourism destination, outperforming every expectation and setting the pace globally. Thanks to Saudi’s tourism leadership, each year our presence at WTM London continues to grow, and we are welcoming more visitors than ever, well on track to reach our targets for 2030.

“This partnership will highlight Saudi’s progress at WTM London and inspire more visits to Saudi through a series of engaging promotional activities at WTM events. Trade shows form a key part of our strategy of engaging with international trade partners – making the WTM sponsorship a perfect partnership for growth.

“I look forward to meeting old friends and new partners from around the world across all the WTM shows in 2023, 2024 and beyond.”

Vasyl Zhygalo, WTM Portfolio Director, said:

“We’re pleased to welcome Saudi as the first ever WTM Global Travel Partner, building on the successes of the partnership with WTM London in 2021 and 2022. Saudi has ambitious targets to grow its tourism sector and our shows offer an unparalleled opportunity for Saudi to share its diverse range of tourism offerings and investment opportunities with key trade buyers and media from around the world.”

The collaboration is scheduled to include new promotional activities to inspire visits to Saudi Arabia.

Trade show attendance has been a key part of STA’s strategy since it opened its doors to international visitors in 2019.