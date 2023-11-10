Jamaica Targeting 250,000 UK and Ireland Visitors by 2025

Jamaica is looking to attract 250,000 visitors from the UK and Ireland by 2025.

The Caribbean destination – which has, over the past 12 months, been overhauling its tourism offering including upscaling the north of the country into a luxury destination area – unveiled the new target at this week’s World Travel Market/WTM event in London.

Last year, Jamaica welcomed 234,000 visitors from the UK and Ireland.

While most of the visitors will come from the UK, Jamaica has been vocal about upping its visitor numbers from Ireland.

With transatlantic low cost carrier Norse beginning a London Gatwick-Montego Bay service next year, Jamaica’s tourism chiefs are confident of upping their numbers.